Questions about the DW App

What apps does Deutsche Welle offer?

DW offers applications for iOS and Android devices.

The DW Breaking World News app is available for Apple and Android devices.

We recommend using the latest version of the operating system.

With these apps, you can read current news and access TV, video, and audio content.

You can find more information and the free downloads at dw.com/mobile



You can find additional apps, e.g. our Learn German app and the World Heritage 360 app in the respective app stores.

Google Play Store

Apple Store



The website dw.com is always shown in the wrong language. What can I do?

In the DW Breaking News app you can change the language via the settings menu at the bottom right-hand corner of the app.

I am having difficulties with the DW app. What should I do?

For suggestions or criticism regarding the app, you can write an email to info@dw.com. To help us provide you with a quick and precise response, please supply the following information:

1. Which operating system and which version of the operating system you are using.

For instance: Android 14.2 or iOS 15.1.

2. Which device and hardware format you are using.

For example: Samsung Galaxy S4 or iPad Mini tablet etc.

3. Which version of the Deutsche Welle app are you using?

The app version can be found in the settings section of the DW app.

4. Which language you are using it in and which country you are in.

5. Please briefly describe how the error occurred and send in a screenshot of the error message or how the app is displayed.

Will I have to pay for using the DW app?

Using the app is free. You may have to pay for mobile data usage depending on your contract with your mobile service provider.

Please check with your mobile service provider to learn more about the applicable mobile data rates. You may find a mobile data flat rate is often a good choice if you have regular mobile data requirements.

If you have further questions, please contact us:

info@dw.com