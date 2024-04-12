Sharing, re-posting and adapting DW content

May I share Deutsche Welle content on the Internet?

If you cannot find a share button, please submit your inquiry via this form. Each request is handled individually on a case-by-case basis.

Is the re-posting of articles from dw.com permitted?

You are welcome to post article headlines and teasers on your website. Deutsche Welle allows and even encourages the sharing of content via the social media share button!

If you use Deutsche Welle article headlines and teasers on your website, please supply the link to the complete article at dw.com and name the source as dw.com or DW.

Unfortunately, DW cannot permit the publication of entire articles, videos or other content from our website on other websites — not even if DW is named as the source. (DW uses fixed URLs that are not changed so that users always have full access to the content they are interested in.)

Please inform DW if you want to publish one of a DW teaser on your website.

If you are interested in publishing certain DW content, please fill out this form.

DW will handle each request individually, on a case-by-case basis.

How do I offer a pitch/an article or suggest a topic?

DW does not accept articles or content from third parties. Topic suggestions are checked on a case-by-case basis.

Please note that Deutsche Welle does not accept articles, pitches or link-sharing offer. All content is produced inhouse or by DW accredited freelancers upon request.

To suggest a topic, please send in specific details on the matter with underlining sources to the email address mentioned below. It will be forwarded to the desk in charge so they can revert to you if interested.

If you have further questions, please contact us:

info@dw.com