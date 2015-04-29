  1. Inhalt
Deutsche Welle (DW) is Germany's international broadcaster and one of the most successful international media outlets. We provide impartial news and information, giving people worldwide the opportunity to form their own opinions, assess issues of local and global significance and participate in social debates as active and informed citizens.

We produce distinctive, regionally relevant and dialogue-based content in 32 languages centering around six focus topics: freedom and human rights, democracy and good governance, free trade and social justice, technology and innovation, health education, nutrition and environmental protection, and German and European culture. Read more

Our mission, values and goals

DW's object is the provision of impartial news and information and the promotion of cultural dialogue and freedom of opinion.

DW Sustainability Management

DW makes a proactive contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. DW has outlined its progress towards targets in its climate action strategy and sustainability report.

DW Freedom of Speech Award

Since 2015, the DW Freedom of Speech Award has honored persons or organisations for their outstanding promotion of freedom rights.
Our history

DW milestones

From shortwave radio to digital media outlet: The German foreign broadcaster's success story from 1953 to date.
Mehr Berufung als Beruf. Deine Ausbildung bei der DW.

Diversity is our strength

Employees from more than 60 nations are the key to DW's success. We offer journalists, IT specialists, legal experts and many other professionals a meaningful occupation and an attractive work environment.

