ENTR: Pan-European media project available in two new languages

ENTR bg launches on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. The launch of the Bulgarian channels also marks the expansion of cooperation with new partner Dir.bg.

Reneta Veselinova, Editorial Lead ENTR bg, Dir.bg: "We're proud and excited to join the ENTR family and to work on much needed and important topics regarding our shared future. The project's philosophy of appreciation for the differences we carry as individuals whilst cherishing our similarities as European community provides the young Bulgarian audience with the opportunity for an open and honest discussion about European visions and values."

Reneta Veselinova, Editorial Lead ENTR bg

The media collective Are We Europe will take on an editorial role for the Dutch YouTube channel ENTR nl, which aims to reach a young target group in the Netherlands and Belgium. Are We Europe has been a project partner since 2022 and has supported the development of the ENTR TikTok channel.

Anneleen Ophoff, Editor-in-Chief of Are We Europe: "While Flemish-speaking Belgium and the Netherlands share a language and parts of their histories, very few media actually address or even play with this. We're happy that ENTR.nl allows us to unapologetically go across borders – not just by collecting stories from the two neighboring countries, but also by sharing the lived realities of people from all corners of the European continent."

Anneleen Ophoff, Editor-in-Chief of Are We Europe

Dir.bg and Are We Europe have already been working closely with the other European editorial teams in the new roles since March 2023. ENTR is thus available in eight project languages: In addition to the new languages Dutch and Bulgarian, these are English, German, French, Portuguese, Polish and Romanian. Dir.bg and Are We Europe each provide a new host for the English-language TikTok channel entr_en.

Patrick Leusch, ENTR Project Director: "We are very pleased to implement the planned expansion of ENTR together with our partners. Our success confirms the need of young Europeans for a pan-European exchange platform."

Patrick Große, ENTR Head of Content: "With the new languages Bulgarian and Dutch, we reach new target groups in Europe and also expand our range of topics and perspectives: We are interested to know what moves young people in the Netherlands, Belgium and Bulgaria – and how they see themselves as Europeans."

Dir.bg

Dir.bg is Bulgaria's first web portal with 25 years of history and traditions in quality journalism, innovation and content distribution. Today, users in Bulgaria and around the world rely on Dir.bg to stay informed on politics, economy, technology, sports and entertainment.

Are We Europe

Are We Europe, founded in 2017, has successfully taken part in cross-border projects, as well as European Union-funded projects (Untold Stories, Sphera and ENTR). It has offices in Brussels and Amsterdam and publishes a magazine, videos and podcasts, as well as other multimedia projects.

The international ENTR team at the last European Youth Event in Strasbourg, 2021.

ENTR at the European Youth Event 2023

ENTR is a media partner of the European Youth Event (EYE) on June 9 and 10, 2023. Onsite in Strasbourg, ENTR journalists will host sessions with Members of the European Parliament and offer design print workshops and activities at the ENTR booth in the EYE Village. The EYE brings together thousands of young people aged 16-30 in Strasbourg and online to share and shape their ideas of the future of Europe.

ENTR is funded by the European Union and the German Foreign Office. The media initiative aims at promoting European youth exchange and raising awareness around a common identity, while also highlighting the diversity of perspectives across Europe.

